Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases rises by just one

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 466.

This is an increase of one on the previous 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the figure has remained static at 70 while in Sligo there has also been an increase of one, to 120.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that a total of 23 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,339 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11 am Tuesday 5 May (the latest data available), the HPSC has been notified of 211 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 21,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.