Two men stopped on 40km non-essential journey refused to comply with gardaí

Gardaí have welcomed a high rate of compliance by members of the public regarding public health guidelines.

However, a number of incidents around the country have led to arrests and cautions.

Gardaí have given an example of one such incident in the north west.

A spokesperson said: “A car was observed making erratic and evasive action to avoid a Covid-19 Checkpoint, almost colliding with a female pedestrian who was out running.

“Two occupants (not from the same family) were very aggressive and argumentative from the outset. Both men were advised in relation to public health guidelines on unnecessary journeys. Both men declined this advice and stated they were travelling 40km to purchase a small part for a trailer. It was further established it was a non-essential part. Neither party knew if the company supplying the part was open or had queried if the part was available.

“Both were formally cautioned and requested to return home. Both declined initially and then stated they would stop wherever they wanted. A file has been submitted to the DPP.”