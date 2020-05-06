Over 80 Donegal groups secure Community Call funding

Donegal County Council received a fund of €81,759 for the Covid-19 Emergency Fund from the Department of Rural & Community Development in April to provide support to Community Groups who are directly involved in the Community Call.

Following receipt and assessment of applications from eligible groups funding has been awarded to 86 Groups throughout the county who are supporting their community through provision of meals, shopping and prescription collection and delivery services and supports to vulnerable individuals and families and production of PPE equipment.

Payment of 50% of the grant awarded will issue to all successful applicants this week.

Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, stated: “In awarding the grants Donegal County Council acknowledged the tremendous sustained effort being made by local community and voluntary groups across the County during this crisis.”

The list of grant recipients is appended below:-

Donegal MD

Ballyshannon Regeneration Goup (Chef Aid)

€1,000.00

Donegal Family Resource Centre

€1,000.00

Waterbus & Business Community Food Initiative

€1,000.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project

€500.00

Drimarone Development CLG

€900.00

Tir Boghaine Teo

€700.00

Covid Community Response SW (Killybegs RG)

€1,000.00

CLG Naomh Columba Glencolmcille

€1,000.00

The Forge FRC

€1,000.00

Dunkineely Community

€970.00

Killybegs GAA

€1,000.00

Kilcar Community Support

€950.00

Cosite Forbatha na Carriage

€1,000.00

Pettigo GAA

€800.00

Foroige Killybegs

€500.00

Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Ghleann Cholm Cille

€500.00

Donegal Community Chamber Centre

€1,000.00

St Vincent de Paul – St Mary’s Frosses

€1,000.00



Glenties MD

Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo

€1,000.00

Na Rossa Home Delivery

€1,000.00

Pobal Eascarragh CTR

€1,000.00

Coiste Forbartha & Fostaiochta Arainn Mhoir

€500.00

Comharchumann Oilean Arainn Mhor CTR

€725.00

Cloghaneely GAA

€1,000.00

Naomh Muire GAA Lower Rosses

€1,000.00

Glenties Day Care Centre

€1,000.00

CDP na Rossan

€2,000.00

LAN CTR

€500.00

Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh CTR

€1,000.00

CLG Ghaoth Dobhair

€935.00

Ardara Sheltered Housing

€750.00

St Vincent de Paul Glenties

€1,000.00

Ardara GAA

€1,000.00

Comharchuman Toraigh

€1,000.00

Arranmore Welfare Committee

€500.00

Creeslough Community Day Centre

€985.00



Inishowen MD

Lifeline (Inishowen)

€1,000.00

Moville & District FRC

€1,000.00

The Exchange CLG

€1,000.00

Spraoi agus Sport

€2,000.00

Irish Red Cross - Muff Branch

€1,000.00

Greencastle Community Centre

€600.00

Carrowmenagh Community Centre

€1,000.00

CLG Naomh Padraig Uise Chaoin

€1,000.00

Moville GAA

€600.00

Buncrana GAA

€1,000.00

CLG Bert

€1,000.00

Illies Community Group

€800.00

Clonmany Together (

€1,000.00

Project Orange, Newtowncunningham

€500.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project (Dgl East)

€500.00

Clonmany Community Centre

€1,000.00

Carndonagh GAA

€1,000.00

Ballyliffin Community

€1,000.00

Drop Inn Centre

€500.00



Letterkenny MD

CLG an Termainn

€1,000.00

Cairde le Cheile

€580.00

Letterkenny CDP

€1,000.00

Pixalili

€500.00

Irish Wheelchair Association

€900.00

Blood Bikes North West

€350.00

Kilmacrennan Community Development Group

€1,000.00

Milford and District Resource Centre

€1,000.00

Cara House

€1,000.00

Foróige Integrated Youth Project

€500.00

Letterkenny Youth & Family Service

€1,000.00

Mevagh Day Centre, Carrigart

€1,000.00

Raphoe & District LOL

€500.00

Letterkenny Gaels

€1,000.00

Downings GAA

€250.00

Milford GAA Club

€1,000.00

St Vincent de Paul Carrigart/Downings

€1,000.00

St Eunans GAA

€1,000.00

Doorway Project

€519.00

Rathmullan Celtic

€500.00



Stranorlar MD

Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaoichta

€1,500.00

Naomh Padraig Lifford GAA Club

€900.00

CAKE (Chef Aid Killygordan)

€2,000.00

St Vincent de Paul Stranorlar

€1,000.00

Raphoe Tidy Towns

€1,000.00

Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre

€960.00

Raphoe Family Resource Centre

€930.00

Red Hughs GFC

€1,000.00

St Johnston & Carrigans Resource Group

€1,300.00

BASSIC (for Chef Aid)

€2,000.00

Frontline Faceshields (Signworx)

€900.00

Robert Emmets

€1,500.00



Countywide

CEF56

Irish Red Cross (Donegal)

€955.00