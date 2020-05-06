Man appears before court in relation to an attempted aggravated burglary on Christmas Day

Gardaí in Milford arrested a male in relation to an attempted aggravated burglary that occurred within their District on Christmas morning, 2019.

Following consultations with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) the male was charged and brought before Letterkenny District Court.

The court was informed that the DPP has consented to the accused being sent forward to the Circuit Court for Trial on Indictment.

The accused was given bail with certain conditions and the case has been adjourned until June 8 for service of the Book of Evidence.