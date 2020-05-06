FIRE WARNING: Condition Red Extreme Fire Risk issued for Donegal

The wildfire which broke out in Ranafast has sparked fears of a repeat of last year’s terrifying inferno which destroyed two houses and caused widespread damage.

Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig took to Facebook earlier today (Wednesday) to appeal for help in battling the fire in the Carickahill area.

Given the Covid-19 crisis, the risk of fires on the scale of those seen last year has been very much in people’s minds. A huge effort involving the fire service and members of the community working closely together is required to have any hope of bringing such wildfires under control. That would have a whole other level of danger in the context of Covid-19.

Today’s fire broke not long after a Condition Red Forest Fire Danger Rating was issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. It remains in place until Thursday evening. Dryness levels and wind patterns have combined, leading to what is described as ‘extreme fire risk.’ This same pattern has previously been associated with extreme fire behaviour in Ireland. Risk of rapid spread is highest on the western seaboard.

A statement issued by the department reads: “This indicates a strong potential for rapid fire spread and difficulty of suppression in typical upland fuels. Fire behaviour may be moderated by increased live growth in some areas. Based on recent fire incidents, most ignitions risks appear to be associated with deliberate ignitions on areas where active turf cutting or illegal waste dumping is taking place.”

Members of the public are asked not to block access routes to forests, lanes and other tracks as this could impede the fire service.

According to the department, the issue of Condition Red Extreme fire risk warning is rare. It implies that recipients should take immediate action to protect resources and property.

The warning reads: “Such action may involve the mobilisation, assembly and pre-positioning of resources such as water tankers, machinery, personnel and contract aviation support in high risk areas.

“Forest owners / managers, other land managers, landowners and local authorities should implement fire patrols to exclude all fire activity from the landscape and enforce relevant fire protection legislation.

“Rural residents should also implement a high degree of vigilance, and check on elderly or other vulnerable neighbours and assist with preparation and reassurance, and evacuation if this is deemed necessary by the Local Authorities.”

Further information on Fire management and wildfire protection is available at http://www.agriculture.gov.ie/forestservice/firemanagement/