Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Covid-19 update - Number of new cases is up by the smallest of numbers

Daily increase over past week stays in single digits

Donegal Covid-19 update - Number of new cases is up by the smallest of numbers

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 467.

This is an increase of one on the previous 24 hour period.  

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the figure has remained static at 70 while in Sligo there has also been an increase of one, to 121.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

It has also been confirmed this evening that a further 37 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,375 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

As of 11 am Wednesday 6 May, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The World Health Organisation has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.
 
“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.
 
“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie