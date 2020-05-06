Donegal Covid-19 update - Number of new cases is up by the smallest of numbers

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 467.

This is an increase of one on the previous 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the figure has remained static at 70 while in Sligo there has also been an increase of one, to 121.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

It has also been confirmed this evening that a further 37 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,375 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

As of 11 am Wednesday 6 May, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The World Health Organisation has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of COVID-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.



“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.



“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with COVID-19.”