Touching gesture as Sgt John visits 90-year-old on his birthday

It was a birthday like no other for Tom McDermott of Lordship in Co. Louth on Thursday - and a Donegal man helped make it even more special.

Not only was it a big one - 90, but Tom was going to be celebrating it cocooned in his own home, with close family unable to visit.

However, his daughter Joanne Murphy decided to contact the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert group and see if something just a little bit special could be organised for Tom on his big day.

So, step forward Sergeant John Brady of Carlingford Garda station.

Sgt John, a native of Inver in Donegal, made it his business to drop by and check-in on Tom on Thursday, and he even brought a little present too.

Joanne, was blown away by the gesture and was quick to offer her appreciation to the community alert group.

"Thank you so much for organising John’s visit - my mother was thrilled with how it went and he even brought a cake! He went above and beyond the call of duty and we really, really appreciate it and want to send our thanks as a family to John and yourselves.”

John only moved to Carlingford five months ago, but he has been based in Co. Louth for 22 years.

A big Donegal GAA supporter, John has plenty of family and many friends back home, many of whom read the story on social media.

“It's a nice wee story and I got a great reaction to it this week,” he said.

Michael Muckian of Cooley Peninsula Community Alert paid tribute to Sgt Brady: “We are very fortunate to have Gardaí like Sgt Brady in our community, who as you can see in the picture took all necessary precautions with gloves and distancing to mark a special birthday.”