Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Touching gesture as Sgt John visits 90-year-old on his birthday

Donegal Garda's surprise for pensioner

Donegal Garda in Dundalk

Kind gesture - Sgt John Brady visits 90-year-old Tom McDermott on his birthday

Reporter:

Reporter

It was a birthday like no other for Tom McDermott of Lordship in Co. Louth on Thursday - and a Donegal man helped make it even more special.
Not only was it a big one - 90, but Tom was going to be celebrating it cocooned in his own home, with close family unable to visit.
However, his daughter Joanne Murphy decided to contact the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert group and see if something just a little bit special could be organised for Tom on his big day.
So, step forward Sergeant John Brady of Carlingford Garda station.
Sgt John, a native of Inver in Donegal, made it his business to drop by and check-in on Tom on Thursday, and he even brought a little present too.
Joanne, was blown away by the gesture and was quick to offer her appreciation to the community alert group.
"Thank you so much for organising John’s visit - my mother was thrilled with how it went and he even brought a cake! He went above and beyond the call of duty and we really, really appreciate it and want to send our thanks as a family to John and yourselves.”
John only moved to Carlingford five months ago, but he has been based in Co. Louth for 22 years.
A big Donegal GAA supporter, John has plenty of family and many friends back home, many of whom read the story on social media.
“It's a nice wee story and I got a great reaction to it this week,” he said.
Michael Muckian of Cooley Peninsula Community Alert paid tribute to Sgt Brady: “We are very fortunate to have Gardaí like Sgt Brady in our community, who as you can see in the picture took all necessary precautions with gloves and distancing to mark a special birthday.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie