Donegal garda receives 'phishy' email as numerous scams of this type continue to circulate

Gardaí in Donegal are warning about the latest parcel delivery scam after an officer received a suspicious email.

The message was very specific, claiming to be from DPD and containing what appeared to be a reference number. It said the parcel would be returned to the sender within days if it was not delivered. However, the garda realised that something wasn’t right.

“I contacted DPD Ireland to be sure and they have confirmed that this is indeed a fraudulent email,” said the officer. “According to the DPD website, there are some easy ways to identify a phishing scam. When receiving an email or text message from a business, keep an eye out for poorly written sentences, an impersonal greeting, or a vague email address.

“It’s also important to be very wary of any links in emails. Often when you click on the link you will be prompted to provide personal or financial details, they may request a small fee (some recent scam emails have requested €2.50) to resend the parcel to you and when you agree to this fee you will find that they will then clean out your Bank account.

"The best advice is to contact the company directly for peace of mind if you wish to do so, do not click on the link or provide personal/financial details and just simply delete the email.”