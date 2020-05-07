Donegal Museum Curator wants YOUR story of the Donegal experience during Covid-19 pandemic

While we realise it or not, we are all part of a Donegal social history that will be studied at length in the future and you are now being asked to become part of that story by recording your experiences through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with the Donegallive.ie, Donegal County Museum’s Curator Judith McCarthy said that many people would be unaware of this as they were caught up with the daily challenges of living through it:

“Covid-19 is impacting on every community throughout Ireland and Donegal and each area is going to be different. We are keen to create a collection that represents what has happened in Donegal during this period.

“I don't think that many people are aware that they are in the middle of something so huge that is going to be in the history books.

“Our children possibly, grandchildren and great grandchildren are going to be learning about this in the future and we are living it at the moment.

She added: “That is hard when you are in a situation where you've lost your job, have a member of your family that is sick or has died. It can be hard but we just want people to understand that this is history in the making at the moment and we would like to collect those stories for the future generations.”

Defining moment

Outlining the background to the story, the Donegal County museum said:

“The current COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary world health crisis and will be a defining event for our generation. The Culture Division of Donegal County Council (Museum, Archives, Arts, Heritage and Library Services) want to capture, document and preserve your stories of life during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Normally history is associated with events which have happened in the past but we are making and living history right now. Help us document life in Donegal during the pandemic and add our County’s story to this global historic event.”

They are trying to capture the firsthand everyday experiences of Social Distancing, Self-isolation and Cocooning from a wide variety of people with different jobs, community roles and family situations. “Maybe you are working from home, perhaps you are homeschooling your children, caring for elderly parents or neighbours, working as an essential worker or not working at all due to layoffs and closures. “Have you taken up baking or have you a toilet roll stash? Have you or any members of your family contracted Covid-19? Tell us your story of living in these extraordinary times.

“We are asking you to share your experiences in any format. You can submit letters, diaries, creative writing, drawings, photographs, video diaries or any format of material. We are also interested in collecting objects that relate to Covid-19 including PPE (once it is not needed), posters, leaflets etc.

“Have you taken up a new hobby? Do you have a piece of creative work that you wish donate to this collection? What natural, built or cultural heritage have you discovered within five kilometers of your home? If you have something you think might be of interest, please let us know.



What will happen to the material submitted?

Anything donated to this Collection will be treated in complete confidence. Nothing will be made accessible to the public without your written permission.

All submissions to this Collection will be covered by a Donation form between the Donor and the relevant service detailing when and how it can be made available for display and for researchers in the future.

Contact:museum@donegal

coco.ie or 074 9124613