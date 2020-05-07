POLL RESULTS: Do the people of Donegal think a phased lockdown exit is the right move?

Two out of three people in Donegal believe that the proposed gradual easing of restrictions is the right move.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a five-stage plan to ease Ireland out of lockdown.

"Now is the time to finish what we started," said An Taoiseach in his address to the nation on Friday evening.

In our poll here on Donegal Live that ran over the weekend, readers were asked if seven weeks of lockdown along with further two to bring us to May 18 were enough.

While there was broad support for the five-stage plan, one in four people felt it was happening too soon. And one in twelve people would like to see lockdown stay in place until there is a vaccination or cure.

Results

66% - I believe the gradual easing of restrictions is the way to go and now is the right time

26% - I am in favour of the gradual easing of restrictions but it is too soon

8% - I believe strict restrictions should stay in place until we have a vaccination or cure

