DISGUSTING - Bags of household rubbish washed up on Donegal beach

Some of the rubbish that washed up on Rathmullan beach
The community of Rathmullan is shocked and disgusted by seven bags of rubbish washing up on the town's beautiful beach.
A total of seven bags were discovered on the beach on Thursday morning. Locals believe they were dumped off the slipway or pier on Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday.
Most of the rubbish is food waste and packaging with many of the items bought in the Co-op supermarket chain.
Donegal Council and local woman Patricia McAteer retrieved the rubbish which will be inspected in an effort to identify the culprit.
