Donegal County Council Library Services 'Spring into Storytime' online this May

Donegal County Council Library Service is always looking for new fun and exciting ways to offer interesting and educational services to parents and children.

This May, their ‘Spring into Storytime’ Programme will feature online storytime sessions to replace the fun Rhymetime and Storytime sessions normally enjoyed at your local library with your favourite librarians.

Sessions will feature Irish authors and Irish published books and with this in mind the Library Service is excited that author Malachy Doyle will read his book Collywobble on Saturday, May 9 at 10:30am.

Donna Cavanagh, Senior Executive Librarian with Donegal County Council Library Service said: “Spring into Storytime is a great opportunity to relax as a family and enjoy some wonderful music and story sessions.

“We are so lucky here in Donegal to have local artists working with us. ‘Spring into Storytime’ is further affirmation that we want to encourage a more family focused approach to reading with children. Together we can raise awareness of the benefits of reading as a fun, recreational activity for families and of the free services and resources available from our libraries.”

‘Spring into Storytime’ is a national initiative and is running across all libraries as part of the Right to Read programme. It celebrates the importance of families reading together and sharing stories.

All sessions will be entirely digital and featured on Donegal library’s facebook page @donegallibrary and will include:

Bernie Doherty from Boogie Bugs will showcase a series of 10 minute pre school music sessions. It will include some of Boogie Bugs own songs and traditional ones we all know and love.

The dates and content are as follows:

Saturday, May 16 at 10:30am: Hello Boogie Bugs, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Busy Buzzy Bee, Hands Up If You Like Watermelon, ABC, You Are My Sunshine and Until Next Time.

Saturday, May 23 at 10:30am: Hello Boogie Bugs, Row Row Row Your Boat, I Love Green, Humpty Dumpty, Silly Shape Song, I’m Taking Some Time To Look At The Stars, Freeze Song and Until Next Time.

Saturday, May 30 at 10:30am: Hello Boogie Bugs, Incy Wincy Spider, I Was Walking Round the Farm, Baa Baa Black Sheep, Mary Had a Little Lamb, I’d Like to be Your Friend and Until Next Time.

Karen Edwards is a storyteller and musician and has a charming delivery style where she often combines storytelling with a little bit of music on her flute or tin whistle!

Karen will read two stories as follows:

Wednesday, May 13 at 10:30am: Rabbit and the magic Apple Tree’ tells of how Rabbit discovers the secret password for the door in the magic apple tree and saves the tree from the evil spirit of the wicked wolf.

Wednesday, May 27 at 10:30am: ‘How the Midgies came to be’ which tells of how the people of Inverness in Scotland defeated the Ice-giant Threim and how the Midgies came to Ireland.

For more information please visit the What’s On page at www.donegallibrary.ie or follow Donegal County Library on Facebook or Twitter.

Libraries are currently closed to the public, however, the library offers a wide range of online resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, e-comics, e-magazines, and huge range of online courses including online courses to help build children’s confidence and reading skills.

There is also tips and advice for parents and caregivers to encourage children to read. Maybe your child is a reluctant reader? Studies show that regular reading for pleasure at a young age leads to a happier, more fulfilling future.

There is also a range of titles aimed at encouraging children with dyslexia to read more. For more information on these support services and much more please see the Love Books section on the Donegal Library website available at the following link http://www.donegallibrary.ie/mainnavigation/lovebooks/inspiringyoungreaders/

Best of all it’s all completely free.

If you have any general queries please contact us on 074 91 53900 or email central@donegallibrary.ie