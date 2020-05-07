Covid-19 unemployment payment to be extended beyond mid-June

Speaking in the Dail today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the €350 per week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is to be extended beyond mid-June.

However he added that no decision had been taken on an exact timeline or a potential new rate and he said it could not continue forever.

He was responding to a question from Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald who described the payment as the bare minimum families needed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has told the Dáil that the number of Covid-19 related admissions to hospital and intensive care units have halved in the last week.