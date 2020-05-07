Donegal Covid-19 update - number increases by a small amount again

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 469.

This is an increase of two on the previous 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Co. Leitrim to date has remained at 70 while in Sligo the number of cases has increased from 121 to 122.

These latest figures relate to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, May 5.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also confirmed that a further 29 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,403 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death.

As of 11 am Thursday 7 May, the HPSC has been notified of 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.