Sad passing of well known and popular Donegal priest

Fr. Hugh Sweeney. Photo: Geraldine Diver
The death has taken place of the Very Rev. Hugh Sweeney, Parish Priest of Glenswilly.
His passing has evoked a sense of great loss in the local community, and beyond.
He passed away earlier today in Falcarragh.
Funeral arrangements will follow.
He was ordained in 1972 and was well known throughout the county.
This evening Glenswilly GAA club posted a message on social media asking club members to light a candle and say a prayer.
