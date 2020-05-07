Man dies after falling from a ladder in Letterkenny

Contact
A man has died in Letterkenny after falling from a ladder
Two separate investigations are underway into an incident in Letterkenny this afternoon when a man died after falling from a ladder.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred in an estate in the Mountain Top area of the town.
It's understood the man, who was in his 50s, died as a result of his injuries.
The Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will both carry out investigations into the incident.
