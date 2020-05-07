Unique part of Donegal's rail history discovered

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre have recently discovered an unpublished An Post Railway Stamp of Donegal, which has not been seen in public before.

The museum had a faded copy of a Donegal Stamp of the station and decided to track down the artist, as it was felt that the artwork could be used again.

An Post were contacted, but as the stamp was produced over 25 years ago, they didn’t have any details about it or the artist.

Further online research finally led to the name of the artist, a Charles Rycraft, and again after more research, contact was eventually made with Charles.

Charles was delighted with the renewed interested in his stamps and explained the background of them as well as providing much of the artwork for it, including early sketches of stamps that were never produced.

The material given by Charles to the museum is quite astonishing and gives us a unique perspective on the artistic process of producing what is in essence, an outstanding piece of art.

A series of four stamps had been commissioned by An Post, and Charle’s drawings show the various locations and illustrations considered including Owencarrow Viaduct in Donegal.

The viaduct illustration was not used and instead, Donegal Town Railway Station was eventually chosen as one of the illustrations for the stamps.

However, the museum has ended up with a unique set of illustrations, many of which have never been seen before in public.

Charles and An Post subsequently have also given permission for our Donegal Railway Heritage Museum to use them, which is great, as they understand the passion for all things Donegal Railway related, and how they might use them in the future to benefit the museum.

Charles stated: “For this commission, I worked closely with John Kennedy of the Steam Preservation Society who was also a professional photographer and probably had the biggest photographic collection of historical locomotives and pictorials.

"There was nothing he didn’t know about Irish Railways. I had previously worked with him on the Trams stamps and the 150 years of Irish Railways stamps.

"For this work, he presented me with photos, and I chose which views I needed for reference. For the Donegal Town stamp, I used a photograph of Donegal Town Station to produce the actual stamp illustration.

"I designed the layout/composition, making a line drawing, and showed it to John Kennedy who would check it for accuracy.

"All design features, mechanical details colour etc. were added, and then I made three copies of the actual size line drawing.

"The next stage was to mask the line drawing copy, cut stencils and spray/paint the colour which was a transparent dye/ink this allowed the detail line work to show through. John Kennedy then checked the original colour artwork before it was finally submitted to the Stamp Design Advisory Committee for approval.

"The Donegal locomotives are very colourful and I was happy with the way the Donegal stamp turned out. We had a launch down in Tralee and travelled on a steam train in March of 1995.

"I am delighted that this artwork, produced over 25 years ago, can now be used by Donegal Railway Heritage Museum, and wish them all the best in their work in keeping the stories of the Donegal railways alive.”

Over the next few weeks, Donegal Railway Heritage Museum will be posting more illustrations from the original artwork, and it is hoped that sometime in the future, some of the glorious artwork can be reproduced in a larger format for sale, to raise much-needed funding for the museum and their work in celebrating this unique part of Donegal’s history.