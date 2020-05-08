Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Councillor says he has received 'very aggressive' calls from people in Donegal complaining that council dumps in Derry remain closed

Concern at the number of southern-registered vehicles that have been using local recycling centres

Southerners-asked-to-use-their-own-recycling-facilities-instead-of-derry-s-to-dispose-of-waste

Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A local councillor says he has received 'very aggressive' calls from people in Donegal complaining that council dumps in Derry remain closed.

The local waste and recycling centres were closed in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The centres do not charge people to get rid of their waste.

In Donegal, people must pay for some items at recycling centres while others are free.

As a result, it is believed that a large number of people from Donegal regularly travel to use the dumps in Derry.

Speaking at a council meeting yesterday, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said the use of the dumps by people from Donegal was a 'quite serious' problem which needed to be looked at.

Alderman Devenney said that given the costs being faced by Derry City and Strabane District Council as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they should not be footing the bill for people from a different jurisdiction to get rid of their rubbish.

The local councillor said he had received 'some very aggressive' phone calls from people in Donegal asking why the local dumps are still closed.

Alderman Devenney suggested that when the dumps are re-opened, the council should look at new measures to prevent people from outside the council area using the facilities.

He asked for a report to be prepared in a bid to try and establish how many vehicles with southern registrations are using the local dumps.

A council officer said that they would prepare such a report.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie