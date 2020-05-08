Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

POLL RESULTS: Find out what Donegal people have to say about Leaving Cert 2020

Is it fair or even safe to expect young people to sit the Leaving Cert?

Leaving Cert

Will the Leaving Cert be postponed?

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

It looks increasingly likely that the Leaving Cert will not go ahead.

We asked Donegal readers what they felt about the state exams taking place in July.

Three-quarters of respondents believe the Leaving Cert should be cancelled, though there was a split as to whether predictive grades should be awarded or students offered their first choice college places as far as possible.

Of those who felt the exams should go ahead, there was also a split. Some felt they should take place without the proposed two weeks of classroom time, while others said classroom time was too much of a risk.

Results:

52% - I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Predictive grades should be used instead
 

23%- I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Students should be offered their first choice college places as far as possible
 

17% - I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 with two weeks of classroom time beforehand
 

  8% - I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 but I think classroom time is too much of a risk

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie