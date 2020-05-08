POLL RESULTS: Find out what Donegal people have to say about Leaving Cert 2020

It looks increasingly likely that the Leaving Cert will not go ahead.

We asked Donegal readers what they felt about the state exams taking place in July.

Three-quarters of respondents believe the Leaving Cert should be cancelled, though there was a split as to whether predictive grades should be awarded or students offered their first choice college places as far as possible.

Of those who felt the exams should go ahead, there was also a split. Some felt they should take place without the proposed two weeks of classroom time, while others said classroom time was too much of a risk.

Results:

52% - I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Predictive grades should be used instead





23%- I don't think the Leaving Cert should go ahead. Students should be offered their first choice college places as far as possible





17% - I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 with two weeks of classroom time beforehand





8% - I believe the Leaving Cert should go ahead on July 29 but I think classroom time is too much of a risk



