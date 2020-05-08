Strong suggestions that Leaving Cert 2020 will be cancelled

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh is today (Friday) briefing cabinet on the various options for grading students should the Leaving Cert be cancelled.

An announcement that the state exams will not take place on July 29 as previously proposed is expected soon.

Speaking on the Sean O'Rourke show this morning, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that a decision would be made today.

While there have been strong calls for predicted grades as an alternative to the exams, concerns have been raised about a lack of objectivity on the part of teachers. Others believe teachers should be trusted to give predicted grades based on mock exam results and house exams.

Another idea being mooted is to simply offer places based on CAO application choices, giving first choice places as far as possible.

There are pros and cons to all the options. Whatever today's announcement brings, certainty will be welcomed by the 60,000 Leaving Cert students around the country who have been reporting high levels of anxiety and stress.