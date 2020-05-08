Details of Leaving Cert 'Plan B' expected this afternoon as cancellation is now inevitable

Formal cancellation of Leaving Cert 2020 is now inevitable, with Education Minister Joe McHugh discussing details of the alternative with cabinet.

The minister had previously alluded to a Plan B if plans to start exams on July 29 were deemed unworkable. This Plan B is believed to involve a system of predicted grades by teachers. It includes other factors such as school performance and parameters which reflect results of previous years so that for example, people who sat exams last year applying for courses this year will not be at a disadvantage due to different standards.

Questions still remain over how those who are home-schooled will be assessed, as well as people sitting an exam for a subject they do not take in school.