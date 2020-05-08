Contact

Deep sadness in Letterkenny at news of the death of Muriel Kelly

Deceased was a much-loved and popular member of the local community

Death of Muriel Kelly

Muriel Kelly, Letterkenny. Picture Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There is sadness in Letterkenny today at news of the death of Muriel Kelly, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

A much-loved and highly respected member of the community, Muriel died peacefully on Thursday at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home. She celebrated her 92nd birthday this week.

Those who knew Muriel will remember her as a warm, friendly and outgoing person who was proud of her town and its people.

She made so many friends over the years through her involvement in local groups and organisations.

She was a member of the St. Eunan's Cathedral choir for a long number of years, and will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues in the choir, all of whom had a special bond and friendship.

Muriel was a daughter of the former TD and local GP Dr McGinley and she was also predeceased by her husband, the late Charlie Kelly.

She is survived by her children Rosemary (Cashel) Marianne (Dunfanaghy), Karl (New York), Dermot (Letterkenny), Aideen (Cork), Brian (Portmarnock), Maeve (Dublin) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Ann Donohue (Longford) brothers Desmond (London), Joe (Capetown) and Niall (Churchill Letterkenny), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by brothers Patrick and Brian. 

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday afternoon, and can be viewed from the streaming service of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny from 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the local St. Vincent De Paul Society c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.   

