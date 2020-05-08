LEAVING CERT 2020: Exams will not go ahead in July confirms Minister Joe McHugh

There has been a broad welcome among the 61,000 Leaving Cert students that the state exams have been postponed to a later date with the option to receive calculated grades.

Minister Joe McHugh announced the formal cancellation on Friday afternoon.

This brought to an end months of speculation and uncertainty that many young people and parents said had contributed to exceptionally high levels of stress and anxiety.

Minister McHugh said: "We always said we would look at alternatives if the exams could not proceed.

"There is compelling advice that a return to school and sitting exams is impossible. Student welfare must come first."

He said the Leaving Cert would be postponed to a later date when it was safe to do go ahead. In the meantime students could opt to receive calculated grades.

Because these are not true exams, the State Examination Commission does not have the legislative function to oversee this new process. A special body has instead been set up within the department.

The initial assessment will be provided within the school using a rigorous process that will be verified by the school Principal.

The special body in the Department of Education and Skills will independently verify the assessment. A formal certificate will then be issued. Students will have the opportunity to appeal and to sit the rescheduled exams if they so wish

Work has been ongoing on this plan for some time.

Some students believe that a lack of objectivity on the part of teachers will inevitably place some students at a disadvantage. They feel that the traditional Leaving Cert is the only way to provide a level playing field for all students. The fact that they have the opportunity to do both answers these concerns.

It has long been said that a Leaving Cert overhaul is long overdue. This year's situation could well be the catalyst for a move towards a system which combines continued assessment with a final exam.

But for now, there will be a collective sigh of relief around the country as the decision on the Leaving Cert has finally been made.

Guidance will be issued to schools shortly.

Minister McHugh said his preference was to have the results issued as close to the traditional results date as possible, but it was too early to say if this was workable.