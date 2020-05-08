Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

LEAVING CERT 2020: Exams will not go ahead in July confirms Minister Joe McHugh

Details of new plan outlined by Minister McHugh after discussion with cabinet

Minister Joe McHugh makes major announcement on Leaving Cert

Education Minister Joe McHugh makes major announcement on Leaving Cert

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

There has been a broad welcome among the 61,000 Leaving Cert students that the state exams have been postponed to a later date with the option to receive calculated grades.

Minister Joe McHugh announced the formal cancellation on Friday afternoon.

This brought to an end months of speculation and uncertainty that many young people and parents said had contributed to exceptionally high levels of stress and anxiety.

Minister McHugh said: "We always said we would look at alternatives if the exams could not proceed.

"There is compelling advice that a return to school and sitting exams is impossible. Student welfare must come first."

He said the Leaving Cert would be postponed to a later date when it was safe to do go ahead. In the meantime students could opt to receive calculated grades.

Because these are not true exams, the State Examination Commission does not have the legislative function to oversee this new process. A special body has instead been set up within the department. 

The initial assessment will be provided within the school using a rigorous process that will be verified by the school Principal. 

The special body in the Department of Education and Skills will independently verify the assessment. A formal certificate will then be issued. Students will have the opportunity to appeal and to sit the rescheduled exams if they so wish

Work has been ongoing on this plan for some time. 

Some students believe that a lack of objectivity on the part of teachers will inevitably place some students at a disadvantage. They feel that the traditional Leaving Cert is the only way to provide a level playing field for all students. The fact that they have the opportunity to do both answers these concerns. 

It has long been said that a Leaving Cert overhaul is long overdue. This year's situation could well be the catalyst for a move towards a system which combines continued assessment with a final exam.

But for now, there will be a collective sigh of relief around the country as the decision on the Leaving Cert has finally been made. 

Guidance will be issued to schools shortly.

Minister McHugh said his preference was to have the results issued as close to the traditional results date as possible, but it was too early to say if this was workable.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie