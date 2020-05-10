Donegal has the highest percentage of homes where home heating oil is number one source of heat

Donegal tops the oil charts when it comes to the main type of fuel used to heat homes.

Latest figures show that in 80% of Donegal homes heating oil is the first choice.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, electricity is second on 9% followed by solid fuel on 6% and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) on 4%.

The figures are based on 26,541 properties in Donegal.

At the other end of the scale in Dublin City only 5% of domestic dwellings use heating oil as the main source for heating.

This is because natural gas is piped to the bulk of properties and is the preferred choice for 73% with electricity at 21%, and solid fuel at just 1%.

Outside the city postal districts (Dublin 1-24) the figure for using natural gas is even higher at 75% in Co. Dublin while electricity is used in 13% of homes, heating in 11% and again solid fuel is at just 1%.

Urban centres connected to the national gas pipeline network, not unexpectedly, have far less dependence on heating oil.

Solid fuel is most popular in inland counties, and those with large bogs, namely Offaly and Laois where it is used in 22% and 14% of homes respectively as the main fuel for heat.

The figures are based on 871,929 homes included in the CSO’s quarterly report for domestic building energy ratings.