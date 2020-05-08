Donegal Covid-19 update: NO new cases in the county reported for latest 24 hour period

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 469 - the same as yesterday.

Encouragingly this means that there has been no increase on the previous 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Co. Leitrim to date has been reclassified and is now 66 while in Sligo the number of cases has been revised downwards to 116, following the denotification of some cases.

While the figures were released this afternoon, they refer to the situation at midnight on Wednesday, May 6.

Also this evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that a total of 27 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,429 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 am Friday 8 May the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the UK, a total of 31,241 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.

The figures are as of 5pm on Thursday and are up by 626 the day before.

Another five Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, bring the total number of deaths to 427.