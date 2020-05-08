Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

National Covid-19 update - 27 more people sadly lose their lives

Trend still showing drop in number of cases and number of deaths each day

National Covid-19 update

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A further 27 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

This compares with an increase of 29 deaths yesterday.

There have now been a total of 1,429 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11 am today, Friday, May 8, the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This compares with an increase of 137 yesterday.

There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

Dr Holohan says that healthcare workers account for 29.5% of cases so far, while as of this morning, 74 people remained in intensive care.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie