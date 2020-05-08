National Covid-19 update - 27 more people sadly lose their lives

A further 27 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

This compares with an increase of 29 deaths yesterday.

There have now been a total of 1,429 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11 am today, Friday, May 8, the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This compares with an increase of 137 yesterday.

There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

Dr Holohan says that healthcare workers account for 29.5% of cases so far, while as of this morning, 74 people remained in intensive care.