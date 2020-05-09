A spectacular start to the day as Donegal joins Pieta's Sunrise Appeal

Contact
A message in the sand at Arranmore on Saturday morning
Electric Ireland and Pieta are urging Donegal people to rise at dawn and come together, while apart in the fight against suicide and self-harm
We were asked to rise at dawn and join together while apart in the fight against suicide and self-harm.
And judging by the activity on social media this morning, the people of Donegal have been doing their bit.
Today is the day when Pieta’s largest annual fundraiser, Darkness Into Light, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, was scheduled to take place across five continents.
But because of the Covid-19 restrictions, instead of a walk against suicide and self-harm, we were asked to take part in a special Sunrise Appeal - getting up at dawn to enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm by donating at darknessintolight.ie.
And what a spectacularly beautiful morning it is.
In many parts of Donegal, an early morning mist hung over high ground, slowly lifting. It was like a perfect message on a special day for so many.
On Arranmore Island, Denis O'Donnell, chairperson of Darkness into Light on the island, was among those to get up early and take in the splendour of the sunrise (pictured below)
