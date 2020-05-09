Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

How does Donegal compare with other counties in terms of Covid-19 cases?

Map shows incidence rates of all counties in the Republic of Ireland

Who does Donegal compare with other counties in terms of Covid-19 cases?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period.

But just how does the county compare with others?

Donegal Live can reveal that in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people, Donegal ranks about half-way. In fact, it has the 14th highest incidence rate of the 26 counties in the Republic.

Source: HSE

Cavan has the highest incidence rate, followed by Dublin. Waterford has the lowest.

When comparing the straightforward figures for different counties you do not get a proper picture as this does not take population into account.

However, this map from the Department of Health breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases by county and measured per 100,000 people. 

This incidence rate per 100,000 people enables you to make a comparison between counties.

The map relates to the situation as of midnight on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Currently, in Donegal just under 0.3% of the county’s population (159,152 in the most recent 2016 Census) has been diagnosed as positive with Covid-19.

The latest figures revealed that there had been 469 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since testing began.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie