How does Donegal compare with other counties in terms of Covid-19 cases?

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period.

But just how does the county compare with others?

Donegal Live can reveal that in terms of the number of cases per 100,000 people, Donegal ranks about half-way. In fact, it has the 14th highest incidence rate of the 26 counties in the Republic.

Cavan has the highest incidence rate, followed by Dublin. Waterford has the lowest.

When comparing the straightforward figures for different counties you do not get a proper picture as this does not take population into account.

However, this map from the Department of Health breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases by county and measured per 100,000 people.

This incidence rate per 100,000 people enables you to make a comparison between counties.

The map relates to the situation as of midnight on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Currently, in Donegal just under 0.3% of the county’s population (159,152 in the most recent 2016 Census) has been diagnosed as positive with Covid-19.

The latest figures revealed that there had been 469 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since testing began.