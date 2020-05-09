Formal signing of terms of reference for joint review of the PSNI and Garda response to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Police Service NI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and An Garda Síochána Commissioner Drew Harris held a meeting in Aughnacloy this morning, Saturday May 9.

The Chief Constable and the Commissioner this morning formally signed the terms of reference for the joint review of the Police Service NI and An Garda Síochána response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the Chief Constable and the Commissioner later conducted a joint patrol with local Officers on the Tyrone/Monaghan border.