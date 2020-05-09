Covid-19 daily update - sadly more deaths but number is down on previous days

A further 18 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

This compares with an increase of 27 deaths yesterday.

There have now been a total of 1,446 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In a statement this evening, the Department also confirmed an additional 219 new cases of the virus, bringing the overall number infected here to 22,760.

Earlier, the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, stated that the number of people in intensive care in Irish hospitals with confirmed cases of Covid-19 has decreased again.

There are now 72 patients with confirmed cases of the virus in ICU, compared with 76 yesterday and 99 last Saturday.

As of 3pm yesterday more than 230,000 tests for Covid-19 had been completed.

The Department of Health has confirmed ten clusters of Covid-19 have been found in meat processing plants across Ireland, with a total of 566 people infected.

It has also emerged that 12 clusters have been identified at direct provision centres, and 149 cases of Covid-19.

Another four Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total there to 430.