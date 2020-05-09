NO increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Co. Donegal for the second day in a row

The number of people who have been tested positive with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 469 - exactly the same as the update for the previous 24 hour period.

The fact that there has been no increase in cases now for two days in a row is seen as an encouraging sign - but there is no room for complacency.

The increase in Covid-19 cases in Co. Donegal has been in single digits on every one of the past 16 days. During this period, the total was reduced by three on one day after the denotification of three cases.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim and Sligo the number of cases confirmed to date has also remained static at is 66 and 116 respectively.

The latest figures announced this evening relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, May 7.

A further 18 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

This compares with an increase of 27 deaths yesterday.

There have now been a total of 1,446 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In a statement this evening, the Department also confirmed an additional 219 new cases of the virus, bringing the overall number infected here to 22,760.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.

No breakdown is given on a county by county basis of Covid-19 related deaths.