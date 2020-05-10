Generosity during lockdown - Letterkenny Rotary Club make donations to local centres

Letterkenny Rotary Club members say they are delighted with the response to date to their Go Fund Me page and thank everyone who has donated so generously.

Funds raised so far have been used to purchase toiletries and essential adult and children’s clothing for the Donegal Domestic Refuge Centre in Letterkenny as well as a consignment of much needed foodstuffs for the Letterkenny Food Bank.

Siobhan McKee of the Domestic Refuge Centre was thrilled with the delivery and said their services are needed more now during lockdown, than ever before. She thanked the Rotary Club for their generous contribution.

John Walsh of the Letterkenny Food Bank was also very grateful for the delivery and advised that they had a lot of satisfied families this week, thanks to the Rotary Club.

The clothing donation for Domestic Refuge Centre was sourced by Rotarian Sharon Black and Dunnes Stores also made a generous donation to the cause



President of the Letterkenny Rotary Club, Padraig McGinty has thanked all the Rotary members and contributors for their efforts.

“It is great to be able to do something, however small, for certain groups in our society who are really challenged by this crisis,” he said.

Members of the Rotary Club organising the Foodbank delivery

The recent donations follow on from the Rotary Club’s generous contribution to Sonder a few weeks ago. Sonder are supplying meals to medical and retail staff in Letterkenny University Hospital.



The Rotary Club Go Fund Me Page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-Covid-19) is still open for contributions and the club are appealing to the wider public to still contribute.