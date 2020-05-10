Motorist takes wrong turn and gets arrested for drug driving at Garda checkpoint

Contact
A driver who took a wrong turn, was stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint and arrested for drug driving
A driver who took a wrong turn and ended up being stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint was arrested for a drug driving offence.
The incident happened overnight on the Lifford to Letterkenny road.
Gardaí say the driver and passenger in a car had travelled from Co. Down and were intending to make the journey to Bundoran.
However, they took a wrong turn and were stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint.
According to Gardai, the driver was arrested for the offence of drug driving and was reminded about the restrictions in relation to essential travel.
