Motorist takes wrong turn and gets arrested for drug driving at Garda checkpoint

A driver who took a wrong turn and ended up being stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint was arrested for a drug driving offence.

The incident happened overnight on the Lifford to Letterkenny road.

Gardaí say the driver and passenger in a car had travelled from Co. Down and were intending to make the journey to Bundoran.

However, they took a wrong turn and were stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

According to Gardai, the driver was arrested for the offence of drug driving and was reminded about the restrictions in relation to essential travel.