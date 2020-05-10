WATCH: "Amazing Grace" played using church bells of a Donegal church

Contact
Bell ringing at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon
People from as far away as Australia have been inspired by the sound of church bells ringing out from a Donegal church this morning.
The bells were chiming to the tune of "Amazing Grace" from St. Anne's Church in Ballyshannon.
A video was posted up live by Karen Skelly and it quickly attracted a lot of favourable comment. A number of other hymns followed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A driver who took a wrong turn, was stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint and arrested for drug driving
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.