National Covid-19 Daily update - Further deaths but downward trend continues

A further 12 people with COVID-19 have sadly died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed.
There have now been a total 1,458 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The scale of the increase continues to slow.
As of 11am Sunday 10 May the HPSC has been notified of 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 8 May (22,671 cases), reveals:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,986 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,207 cases (5%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
