Donegal Covid-19 Sunday evening update - NO new cases to report again

Coronavirus update
The number of people who have been tested positive with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal remains at 469.
For the third day in a row there has been no new cases recorded in the county.
In the last two weeks, the daily increase in Donegal has never been in double figures.
During this period, the total was reduced by three on one day after the denotification of three cases.
Meanwhile, in Leitrim and Sligo the number of cases confirmed to date has also remained static at 66 and 116 respectively.
The latest figures announced this evening relate to the situation at midnight on Friday, May 8.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that nationally a further 12 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,458 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Sunday 10 May the HPSC has been notified of 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
