Donegal Covid-19 cases increase again - after several days of no change

The number of people who have been tested positive with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal currently stands at 472.

This up three on the previous 24 hour period and comes after several days during which there was no daily increase.

This figure relates to the situation in the county as of midnight on Saturday, May 9.

In the past week, there has been a total of just seven new cases in the county.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim and Sligo the number of cases confirmed to date has increased to 74 (+8) and 123 (+7)respectively.

The Department of Health has confirmed also today that sadly there have been 15 further deaths from Covid-19, an increase of three on yesterday.

It brings the total number of deaths here from the virus to 1,467 in the State.

139 additional cases of the disease have also been identified, down from 236 for the previous 24 hour period..

The total number of cases now stands at 23,135.

Three more people have died as a result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 438, it was announced this afternoon.