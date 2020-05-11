Daily Covid-19 national update - slight rise in deaths compared with yesterday

The Department of Health has confirmed that sadly there have been 15 further deaths from Covid-19, an increase of three on yesterday.

It brings the total number of deaths here from the virus to 1,467 in the State.

139 additional cases of the disease have also been identified, down from 236 for the previous 24 hour period..

Total cases now stands at 23,135.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Saturday 9th May (22,894 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with COVID-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

“While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”

Three more people have died as a result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 438, it was announced this afternoon.

There are also 30 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 4,149.