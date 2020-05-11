Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Funeral takes place of Hughie McDaid, Letterkenny

Popular Letterkenny man spent most of his working life with Donegal Oil Company

Death of Hugh McDaid

Hughie McDaid, Letterkenny

Reporter:

Brian McDaid

The news of the death of Hughie McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny was received with great sadness at the weekend.
A native of Rossbracken his passing signalled the end of his generation of the McDaid family.
He was predeceased by his father Paddy who worked as a foreman for Donegal County Council on the roads, his mother Bridget, (nee O’Donnell), his brothers Pat and Fred who worked for Lough Swilly Busses and the ESB respectively, and his sisters Nora and Jennie (McLaughlin) who both worked in Letterkenny General Hospital.
Hughie spent most of his working life with Donegal Oil Company where he was transport manager looking after the fleet of oil lorries.
Hughie started in the motor trade as a mechanic serving his time in Mc Clean and McLaughlin Garage on the Port Road, Letterkenny.
In later years Hughie was better known as a taxi driver and was one of the founder members of Swilly Cabs.
Hughie was a mind of information about any subject from mechanics of any sort to family connections.
He was a joy to share a conversation with in good times and a comforting voice in bad times, always there to support in the background.
He was the greatest person to tell a yarn and share a laugh with.
Hughie will be sadly missed by the extended McDaid and McBearty families and especially his sons Pauric, and Sean, Letterkenny and Colm, Nottingham, England; daughter Sharon Gallen Lifford, and his wife Hannah who with Hughie were one of life’s great teams.
His funeral took place in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Monday.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie