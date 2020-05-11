Contact

Shock and sadness following sudden death of well known Donegal man

Father of Republic of Ireland soccer star Shane Duffy dies at his home in Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The sudden death has taken place in Derry of Brian Duffy, formerly of Letterkenny, the father of Republic of Ireland and Brighton soccer star Shane Duffy.

His unexpected passing has evoked a sense of deep shock and sadness.

A native of Ard O’Donnell in Letterkenny, he has lived in Derry for many years.

He was aged just 53.

A very popular individual he was widely known, especially in football circles and he was a proud Donegal and Irish man.

His untimely death comes just a few months after the death of his own mother Martha.

He is survived by his wife Siobháin (originally from Raphoe), sons Shane and Tony, daughter Nicole, sisters Jackie and Michelle, brother Mark, and a large number of relatives and many friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions will follow.

