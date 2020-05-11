Young Donegal GAA players aim to walk FIVE Million steps to raise funds for charity

The Donegal Ladies Minor team are hitting the road to raise much-needed funds for the St Vincent de Paul charity.

The team’s players and coaches – from 19 different clubs around the county – will be aiming to walk 5,000 steps each for 30 day, and hope to hit a target of FIVE MILLION steps by June 10th.

A go fund me account has been set up with a target of €5,000.

Team captain Megan Ryan, from the Milford club, said: “Unfortunately the Covid 19 crisis has meant we’ve unable to train or play for two months now.

“But that loss of sport is nothing compared to those who have lost loved ones and to those who have lost livelihoods.

“We know the St Vincent de Paul offers a number of services and supports to help people in need at this time and we thought we would try to help. The charity operates in every parish.

“Most of the players were due to sit the Leaving Cert this summer. Now that has been cancelled we thought it was a good time to for us to do something for others in the weeks ahead.

“We’ve set a reasonable target of 5,000 steps each, all walked within 5km of home and observing social distancing. I know the girls won’t let me down and will be ready to go.”

The charity has lost significant income from its main sources – its charity shops and church gate collections.

The President of the charity in Letterkenny Cormac McCormack welcomed the footballers’ fundraiser.

“We are so grateful to the footballers of the Donegal Minor Ladies,” said Cormac, a former coach, manager and office holder with the LGFA in Donegal.

“This gesture shows the true heart and spirit of this younger generation and we would be most grateful if members of the public can make a donation in support of them and us. Every single donation will help us in the time ahead.

“I know all those who receive our help will be with Megan and the girls every step of the way as they aim for 5,000,000 steps in the next month,” he said.

Ladies Minor Manager Greg Harkin added: “Megan has been busy setting up social media accounts to get our message out there – there are vulnerable people in our society who need help at this time.

“The commitment of all the players to do this is remarkable. I would ask everyone to show their support by donating via our gofundme page and follow our progress on social media.”

Donations can be made at: gf.me/u/x2kkcn