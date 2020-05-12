Coronavirus - National daily briefing reveals that sadly the number of deaths has increased again

The Department of Health has confirmed that sadly 24 more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. This is up from yesterday's figure of 15.

There have also been 107 further cases confirmed, meaning there are now 23,242 cases here.

The total number of deaths in the State linked to the virus is now 1,488 after three deaths were denotified since yesterday.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said that as of this morning there were 71 people in intensive care units receiving treatment for Covid-19.

A further nine people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, it was confirmed earlier today.

The total number of hospital based deaths is now 447.

The highest number of cases is in Belfast where 1,252 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The lowest number is in Fermanagh and Omagh, where 78 people are confirmed to have been tested positive for Covid-19.