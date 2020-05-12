Donegal Covid-19 daily update shows an increase in cases but not by as much as yesterday

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 474.

That is an increase of two on yesterday's figure which in turn had risen by three on the previous 24 hour period.

In Sligo, the number of cases has increased by three to 127 while in Leitrim there are now 74 cases confirmed, up four.

These latest figures relate to the situation in each county at midnight on Sunday, May 10.

Dublin (11,235) has almost half the cases in the State.

Nationally, the Department of Health has confirmed that 24 more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the latest 24 hour period.

This is up from the previous figure of 15.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus is now 1,488 after three deaths were de-notified since yesterday.

There have also been 107 further cases confirmed, meaning there are now 23,242 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, there were 71 people in intensive care units this morning receiving treatment for Covid-19.

In Northern Ireland, a further nine people have died from Covid-19 it was confirmed earlier today.

The total number of hospital based deaths is now 447.

The highest number of cases is in Belfast where 1,252 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The lowest number is in Fermanagh and Omagh, where 78 people are confirmed to have been tested positive for Covid-19.