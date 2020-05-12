Gardaí appealing for information in relation to criminal damage incident in Newtowncunningham

Contact
Gardaí appealing for information in relation to incident in Newtowncunningham
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at Colehill, Newtowncunningham in the early hours of Saturday morning shortly before 3am.
A front sitting room window of a house was smashed and two people were seen running from the area.
If anyone observed these people and can offer a description or direction/mode of travel then please call Gardaí in Letterkenny on 0749167100.
