Gardaí investigating after items stolen from a number of cars

A number of cars had items stolen from them one night last week in a residential area in Moville.

Gardaí are not seeking anyone in relation to the incidents as they have since interviewed a person in relation to the matter.

None of the cars had been locked at the time of the incidents.

A garda spokesperson said: “We ask that you always secure your car even when it is parked at your own home. Try to park in a well lit location if possible.

"Never leave anything of value in your vehicle whether that be electronic products, jewellery or cash.

“The driveway of your home is actually the most common location for a theft from your car to occur so please ensure when you park up that you lock up also.”