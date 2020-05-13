Donegal man designs loving postcard for daughter he hasn't seen in two months due to Covid-19 restrictions

An Inishowen man has come up with a novel way of keeping in touch with his daughter during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moville's Kristian Shortt has been separated from his seven-year-old daughter Abbi for the past two months since the government's travel restrictions came into effect.

Despite the whole world seemingly using Zoom calls to keep in touch, Kristian has designed a postcard with a specially written poem for his daughter inscribed on the front.

“It hurts my heart and soul to be unable to see her for this past two months due to the lockdown,” Kristian explained. “So on Saturday last, my nephew and I lit a bonfire by the main road, which of course is a road which leads me to her.

“We called the fire 'The Beacon of Amun Din' which was in the 'Lord of the Rings' and it stood as a flame to let people know that we are still here, defiant and alive and that I miss my daughter, we let the universe around us know that, in our own romantic and poetic way.

“We waited until dusk and took a nice picture of 'her boys' as she calls us, and I designed a postcard online with a poem on it for her.

“I have sent her the postcard telling her that Daddy misses her and that this road that connects us to each other will open soon and we can be together.”

Kristian has been documenting Abbi's life since she was born in an effort to break a Guinness World Record.

Kristian said: “I have been writing a book about her life since she was born about all the memories of the times we've spent together and our travels around the world.

“She has been to 26 countries and five continents. Her eternal memory book is currently 3,000 pages and it will be the Guinness World Record at 5,000 pages.

“She's only seven and she's been to the Taj Mahal, Macchu Picchu, Disneyland Orlando, The Maldives, The Empire State Building and much more.

“Essentially, she saved my life after I was stabbed 17 times a couple of years before she was born. I was on a slippery slope of crime and drugs but when she was born I buckled up and took responsibility for her life and my own.”

'Daddy's postcard to a locked down Daughter' is the term the Moville man has coined for the poem.

The full version of the poem can be read below:

As night falls on this lock down road

Our light calls you from our home

Thoughts on her as the fire burn

Saved a chair for our little girl