Community groups encouraged to apply for new fund assisting organisations

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil TD
Community groups, voluntary organisations, and charities in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for a new fund, which has been launched to assist groups experiencing funding shortfalls due to Covid-19.
Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue explained: “Charities and community groups in the North West have not been immune from the decrease in donations and other financial supports since the outbreak of Covid-19.
"In some instances, charities who are supporting older people who are cocooning at home have sought donations from the public in order to continue their services.
“The aim of the Stability Fund is to assist community and voluntary, charity and social enterprises who have been directly impacted and are now suffering financial difficulties due to a reduction in their fundraising income because of Covid-19.
“Eligible organisations can apply for a once-off grant towards their operational and overhead costs such as rent and other utilities for the next few months. It does not allow for the payment of salaries. Grants awarded will vary in size ranging from €2,000 to €100,000.
“Every sector and organisation have been hit hard since the Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place so this will be a welcome relief for many organisations.
"Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, May 20. I would recommend any organisation eligible should apply as soon as possible."
Applications are accepted online only via a Pobal online hub-details which are at this link - https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/b1a7b9-covid-19- community-voluntary-charity- and-social-enterprise/
