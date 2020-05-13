Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Community groups encouraged to apply for new fund assisting organisations

Donegal TD urges groups to send in applications

Donegal TD seeks aid for tillage farmers

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Community groups, voluntary organisations, and charities in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for a new fund, which has been launched to assist groups experiencing funding shortfalls due to Covid-19.

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue explained: “Charities and community groups in the North West have not been immune from the decrease in donations and other financial supports since the outbreak of Covid-19.

"In some instances, charities who are supporting older people who are cocooning at home have sought donations from the public in order to continue their services.

“The aim of the Stability Fund is to assist community and voluntary, charity and social enterprises who have been directly impacted and are now suffering financial difficulties due to a reduction in their fundraising income because of Covid-19.

“Eligible organisations can apply for a once-off grant towards their operational and overhead costs such as rent and other utilities for the next few months. It does not allow for the payment of salaries. Grants awarded will vary in size ranging from €2,000 to €100,000.

“Every sector and organisation have been hit hard since the Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place so this will be a welcome relief for many organisations.

"Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, May 20. I would recommend any organisation eligible should apply as soon as possible."

Applications are accepted online only via a Pobal online hub-details which are at this link - https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/b1a7b9-covid-19- community-voluntary-charity- and-social-enterprise/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie