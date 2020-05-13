Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny

Gardaí at scene of serious road traffic collision in Monaghan

Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened to the rear of a licenced premises at Oldtown, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday, May 7.

The incident also involved fire and occurred approximately 4.40am.

Rubbish surrounding a gas tank at the rear of the premises was set alight.

The incident was captured on CCTV and a male can be seen wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers with a white sole, a dark coloured jacket/hoodie with the hood up and black gloves on the footage.

If anyone observed this male in the area or if anyone can offer any information, gardai would ask them to contact them in Letterkenny on 0749167100 or the confidential line.

A garda spokesperson said: "As previously mentioned if anyone had someone come home with their clothes smelling of smoke at that hour of the morning we would ask that they notify us as they will be doing the person concerned a favour in the long run."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie