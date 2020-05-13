Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened to the rear of a licenced premises at Oldtown, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday, May 7.

The incident also involved fire and occurred approximately 4.40am.

Rubbish surrounding a gas tank at the rear of the premises was set alight.

The incident was captured on CCTV and a male can be seen wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers with a white sole, a dark coloured jacket/hoodie with the hood up and black gloves on the footage.

If anyone observed this male in the area or if anyone can offer any information, gardai would ask them to contact them in Letterkenny on 0749167100 or the confidential line.

A garda spokesperson said: "As previously mentioned if anyone had someone come home with their clothes smelling of smoke at that hour of the morning we would ask that they notify us as they will be doing the person concerned a favour in the long run."