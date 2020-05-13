Contact
Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened to the rear of a licenced premises at Oldtown, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday, May 7.
The incident also involved fire and occurred approximately 4.40am.
Rubbish surrounding a gas tank at the rear of the premises was set alight.
The incident was captured on CCTV and a male can be seen wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers with a white sole, a dark coloured jacket/hoodie with the hood up and black gloves on the footage.
If anyone observed this male in the area or if anyone can offer any information, gardai would ask them to contact them in Letterkenny on 0749167100 or the confidential line.
A garda spokesperson said: "As previously mentioned if anyone had someone come home with their clothes smelling of smoke at that hour of the morning we would ask that they notify us as they will be doing the person concerned a favour in the long run."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The postcard Moville man Kristian Shortt has sent to his daughter Abbi, who he has not seen since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.