New freephone support line for parents in Donegal

A new freephone helpline to support parents in Donegal will be launched this Thursday.

The Donegal Parent Support line (1800 112277) is a free, dedicated line, set up to listen to and support parents throughout the county in these unprecedented times. The response is being co-ordinated by the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network in association with a wide range of community and voluntary organisations who regularly support parents on a daily basis and will run from Monday to Friday from 9am – 3 pm.

Donegal Parent Support line aims to provide a confidential and friendly listening ear to help with any worries or problems a parent or carer might have. The guidance and signposting service will offer the caller the option to take a call-back from a range of experienced and specialised family support and youth workers to explore their unique situation and examine how best to move forward.

The line aims to ensure all callers feel understood and listened to in a healthy and confidential way. The team involved aim to ensure no issue is too small and each caller hangs up feeling more positive about their situation.

The initiative has been developed in partnership with the Donegal Tusla Prevention Partnership and Family Support team who have a clear focus on developing and funding early intervention community supports and initiatives for families in the county.

Chairperson of the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network Melanie Sweeney said they are aware that many parents who wouldn’t normally feel overly stressed have found the last number of weeks difficult and is encouraging parents and carers to reach out through this new support.

“The lockdown has brought many challenges for parents or carers to deal with, such as feelings of isolation or feelings of being over-whelmed due to home-schooling or even having feelings of anxiousness and stress due to the upheaval of normal life. This new support will offer parents in the county a central point to reach out for some support and they will find an experienced and local voice willing to listen and offer guidance.”

The number for the new Donegal Parenting Support Line is 1800 112277 and will operate Monday to Friday 9am-3pm.