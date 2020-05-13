Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of people diagnosed as positive decreases as some cases are denotified

National death toll for latest 24 hour period is 10

Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of people diagnosed as positive decreases as two cases are denotified

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 472 - that is a reduction of two on the figure released yesterday.

This is because a number of cases have been denotified following clarification.

In Sligo, the number of cases has increased by one to 128 while in Leitrim there are now 75 cases confirmed, up one.

These latest figures relate to the situation in each county at midnight on Monday, May 11.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that sadly a further 10 people with COVID-19 have died.

This is the lowest daily death rate for a single day since late March.

There have now been a total of 1,497 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 am today, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 159 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important."

